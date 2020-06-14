SARASOTA — Voters will have the choice between two candidates to fill two Sarasota County School Board seats in the upcoming August election.
For District 2, David Graham and Karen Rose are running.
Graham is a graduate from Riverview High School. He said he decided to run because he felt that the community no longer had a say in district matters.
Graham is the data management coordinator for the Sarasota County Schools, a member of the local teacher’s union and a professional photographer.
Rose retired from Sarasota County Public Schools in 2018. She has served as a special education teacher, principal, and executive director.
For District 3, Tom Edwards is running against incumbent Eric Robinson, a Venice resident.
Edwards said he decided to run because he couldn’t sit idly by and witness the divisiveness currently on the board.
Incumbent Eric Robinson also works as a certified public accountant.
He wants to focus on closing the achievement gap, teacher and employee morale and fiscal responsibility.
The School Board candidates will be listed on the primary election, held Aug. 18.
