Friends of Osprey Junction Trailhead and Friends of The Legacy Trail will be giving away free bicycle helmets to children ages 1 to 18 Saturday, April 6, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Children must be present to receive and be fitted for their free helmet. There is a limit of one helmet per child. Helmets are given away on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.
A parent or legal guardian must accompany and sign up their children to receive a free helmet.
The giveaway is a Safe Routes to School helmet fitting event. Safe Routes to School (SRTS) is a statewide program, funded by the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), whose goal is to encourage more children to walk and bicycle to school.
Florida SRTS funds projects that promote walking and bicycling through education and encouragement programs aimed at children, parents and the community. Education programs include safe bicycle events for children and include fitting and giving away free bicycling helmets.
The helmet giveaway will be held at Osprey Junction Trailhead Park, next to the Legacy Trail, 939 E. Bay St., Osprey.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.