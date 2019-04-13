The Venice Symphony held its 4th annual “Jazz With Pizzazz” brunch on March 17 at Plantation Golf and Country Club to raise funds for The Symphony’s music education programs.
This year’s theme was “New Orleans Style!” Event chairs were David Chivas, Ron Rice and Jim and Lynn Crandall.
Guests enjoyed the Plantation’s Sunday buffet brunch and Dixieland Jazz by Sarasota’s Joe Bruno’s Dixieland Hot Dogs, featuring vocalist Nancy Pastore and three generations of the Bruno family, including Nick Bruno, a musician with The Venice Symphony.
Kirstin Fulkerson, of presenting sponsor Gulf Coast Community Foundation, announced a $10,000 matching challenge grant to the crowd, helping the event raise just over $25,000 for music education.
Major sponsors included The Edmund and Elizabeth Campbell Foundation and Bill and Sara Gill.
