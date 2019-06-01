Venice Area Garden Club (VAGC) recognizes National Garden Week, which is the first full week in June. Gardens provide fresh fruits and vegetables, and they beautify neighborhoods and communities. The city of Venice epitomizes the spirit of gardening with our flowering downtown and beautiful yards.
Gardens also provide social and physical activities.
VAGC is proud to be a part of what makes Venice a wonderful place to live by financially supporting beautification projects and caring for several city gardens.
In honor of National Garden Week, Venice Area Garden Club will provide a tour of the acclaimed Monty Andrews Arboretum led by Monty Andrews.
If you love Florida horticulture and would like to learn even more, join us for the tour on June 6, 10-11:15 a.m., 401 Pensacola Road, on the island of Venice. The tour will be followed by a plant sharing.
