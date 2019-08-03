From Florida Department of Education
As Florida families begin preparing for another school year, Gov. Ron DeSantis, Department of Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran and Department of Revenue Executive Director Jim Zingale remind Floridians that they can save money on school supplies and clothing during the 2019 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday which began Friday and runs through Tuesday.
Gov. DeSantis said, “The start of the school year is around the corner and anything we can do to help Florida families afford school supplies is an investment in our future. It is essential that our students have the supplies they need to be successful in school, and I thank the Florida Legislature for responding to the needs of our families.”
Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran said, “I encourage families throughout Florida to save money this weekend by shopping for school supplies – tax free. Getting ready for the school year can be expensive, and this tax break will help families prepare for the year while setting up students for success.”
Jim Zingale, executive director of the Department of Revenue, said, “We are pleased to partner with the Department of Education to promote the Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday. This is a great time for families to gather the supplies needed for a successful school year.
“Floridians can access information about qualifying items, as well as promotional materials for the sales tax holiday through the Department of Revenue’s website, floridarevenue.com/backtoschool.”
The 2019 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday was passed by the Florida Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis. During this sales tax holiday period, qualifying items will be exempt from tax including certain school supplies selling for $15 or less per item, and clothing, footwear, and certain accessories selling for $60 or less per item and computers and certain accessories selling for $1,000 or less per item, when purchased for noncommercial or personal use.
For more information and to view the lists of qualifying items, visit the Department of Revenue’s Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday website at: floridarevenue.com/backtoschool.
For more information about the Florida Department of Education, visit www.fldoe.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.