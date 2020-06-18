VENICE — The Moose Scholarship Committee announced 16 scholarships, totaling $16,000, awarded to graduating seniors at Venice High School.
The Women of the Moose awarded five $1,000 scholarships to Jillian Alexander, Ella Anderson, Michelle Krumholz, Jennifer Lukowski and Olivia Montour.
The Loyal Order of the Moose awarded five $1,000 scholarships to Hannah Donelan, Simone Ebert, Gabe Mopps, Jacob Weiman and Whitney Williams.
The Moose Legion awarded six $1,000 scholarships to students who completed the Moose Youth Awareness Program: Lorett Alarcon, Alexis Coleman, Kaylee Cumbo, Hannah Duzs, Chloe Lear and Anna Paul.
“The Scholarship Committee thanks the Moose members who, through their volunteering, provide scholarship aid to the deserving students of Venice,” it said in a news release. “This year was challenging for the Venice Moose Lodge. The closure of the Lodge for two months, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, created a revenue problem for our Lodge. Despite that we were able to provide a substantial number of students with needed financial aid. Thank you LOOM, WOTM, and the Moose Legion for generously appropriating $16,000 for this year’s scholarships. In addition, the Lodge thanks the Rotary Futures Program at Venice High School for all their guidance and help with this year’s scholarship program.”
It also thanked the Moose Scholarship Committee members who rated more than 40 applications this year. Members of the committee included Marie Naple, Carolyn Reichard, Phyllis Dlugolencki, Joe Toth, Deborah Sunderland and Mike Sunderland.
Graduate from University of Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Alanna McLaughlin, of Venice, graduated with a bachelor of science degree in environmental sciences from the University of Vermont on May 17.
SAN DIEGO — Kyle Tullos, of Venice, graduated with a bachelor’s degree in finance, cum laude, from the University of San Diego.
BATON ROUGE, La. — Emily Zezas, of Venice, a student at University of Florida, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi.
Have education news? Email Scott Lawson at scott.lawson@yoursun.com.
