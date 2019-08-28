By TOM VOIGT

Guest Writer

“The Science of Energy” names the Great Courses Series to be held at the Astra Linder House on the campus of Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Venice, 1971 Pinebrook Road. A film will be shown followed by discussion during four sessions in September. The public is invited and there is no charge.

The first program will be held Thursday, Sept. 5, 7 p.m., with the film “Heat: The transfer and Flow of Energy and Electricity.” Professor Wysession, of Washington University (St. Louis), will offer an in-depth perspective on the science of energy, its economics and its politics, along with its practical aspects of reducing climate change.

The second program on Thursday, Sept. 12, will explore “Chemical Energy.”

The final two programs are scheduled for the last week in September. “Petroleum” will be on Sept. 24, and “Fossil Fuel Energy” will be held Sept. 26.

For more details, call 941-587-2981, email dre@uucov.org or visit uucov.org.

