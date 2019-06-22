^pBy From GREG LUBERECKI
Guest Writer
Gulf Coast Community Foundation (GCCF) has awarded over half-a-million dollars in scholarships to hundreds of local students for the 2019-20 academic year.
The foundation recently announced 461 scholarship awards totaling $537,719 for the upcoming school year. More than $215,000 was awarded from the Gulf Coast Community Foundation Scholarship Fund, an endowment established by the foundation’s Board in 1997 to help local students pursue meaningful higher education. A total of 188 students received the Gulf Coast Scholarship this year, with awards ranging from $1,000 to $3,000.
The rest of the scholarship funding comes from more than 50 different scholarship funds established by donors and administered by the foundation on their behalf. Many of these scholarships support students pursuing specific fields of study, such as healthcare, vocational training, business, or the arts, while others focus on students from particular communities or schools.
“So many of our wonderful donors enjoy helping local students fulfill their educational dreams through their scholarship funds,” said Gulf Coast President/CEO Mark S. Pritchett. “We cannot thank these donors enough for their generosity.”
Through its scholarship program, GCCF provides financial assistance to area students pursuing technical education, two- or four-year degrees, or graduate studies. Recipients of the foundation’s scholarships may be from Sarasota County, Charlotte County, or Boca Grande. Since 1997, the foundation and its donors have invested over $8 million in deserving students through scholarships.
Students from Venice, Nokomis, and Osprey secured 104 scholarships totaling $132,314. More than 50 of these students received the Gulf Coast Community Foundation Scholarship, while 15 students received one of several scholarships established by the Venice High School Foundation.
Other scholarships received this year by Venice-area students included: AAUW Venice Scholarship; Amy Lee Haffner Scholarship; Arthur E. Gulick M.D. Vocational Scholarship; Charles S. Herron Jr. M.D. Student Healthcare Scholarship; Christopher L. Woiak Memorial Scholarship for Big Brothers/Big Sisters; Harry and Joyce Wachter Business Scholarship; Helen Wedding Vocational Scholarship; Joseph and Dina Marshall Scholarship; Lloyd J. Dunn Memorial Scholarship; Marion B. Thompson Scholarship; Mission Valley CC Scholarship in Memory of Paul Peters Jr.; Richard M. Morrison M.D. Student Healthcare Scholarship; Robert and Ida Shelton Scholarship; and Yates Family Memorial Scholarship.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.