Hannah Alkema of Venice was named to the Dean’s List at Anderson University for the fall semester, 2018.
In order to be named to the Dean’s List, a student must maintain a 3.5 grade-point average or higher for the semester on a 4-point scale.
Anderson University, in Anderson, South Carolina, is a selective comprehensive university offering bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees on campus and online.
Anderson is ranked in the top tier of US News and World Report’s “Best Regional Universities South,” and is on the publication’s “Most Innovative,” “Best Value” and “Best Online Programs” lists.
Anderson also is ranked a “Best College” among institutions of higher learning in the southeast by The Princeton Review.
