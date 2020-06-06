VENICE — Phase 2 is starting with area bars, bowling alleys, parks and libraries starting to reopen in the next 10 days.
After months of coping with COVID-19, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a plan Wednesday to move the state into the next aspects of reopening.
The Sarasota County School District will be operating as “business as usual” starting July 13, interim Superintendent Mitsi Corcoran said during a board meeting.
But next school year may be very different in many aspects.
On June 15, campuses will be open for student athletes to do outside conditioning, while tracks, fields and tennis courts will be open to the public.
Board attorney Art Hardy developed a release form for families of student athletes to sign, acknowledging COVID-19 is out there, and outlining expectations for students, Corcoran said.
Practice for fall sports are anticipated to begin July 27, Corcoran said, and July 29, students will be allowed inside the schools to access gyms and locker rooms.
Contingency plans
Assistant Superintendent Jody Dumas explained the district is working on a variety of contingency plans to re-open in August. Of the plans, he said there are two main scenarios: re-opening the schools with enhanced safety measures or re-opening the schools with social distancing.
Enhanced safety measures would mean normal class sizes, the same amount of students on buses, but extra hand washing and wearing of masks, Dumas explained.
Maintaining social distancing is the “more challenging plan,” Dumas said.
He added each school is being calculated to how many people can fit in each classroom, and how many kids will be able to be in each building — if social distancing measures are still being encouraged in August.
Typically school buses can hold 65 students, Corcoran said. However, if they transition to one student in every other seat, that would be 13 students at a time.
Some superintendents have decided to have students wear masks, but put one student in each seat. Others talked about taking temperatures before they get on the bus.
“Do we want to stop a school bus on Clark Road for 10 minutes while they’re taking temperatures? It becomes very dangerous,” Corcoran said.
The district has also developed contingency plans, should there be a flare up of coronavirus cases, or if there is an impact at a particular school.
Some districts have opted to do “A” and “B” weeks, where you come to school one week, do distance learning the next week.
“My biggest concern is making sure we have found an accommodation for every one of our elementary students,” Corcoran said. “We want to make sure we’re doing everything we can for our elementary students.”
Reopenings
Sarasota County announced Wednesday libraries and historical resources would reopen June 15.
New hours for all libraries (except Osprey) 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday thorough Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
All due dates for materials have been extended until July 1.
Sarasota County playgrounds will open June 13. Summer Camp registrations are open June 8.
All Venice playgrounds reopen Saturday, June 13.
“The playgrounds are located at Chuck Reiter Park, Hecksher Park, Wellfield Park, East Gate Park, John Nolen Park, Legacy Park, Mundy Park, Prentiss French Park and Venezia Park,” the city said in a social media posting. “The swings at West Blalock Park and the Venice Area Beautification Inc. (VABI) Building will also be accessible.”
Playgrounds and the children’s fountain at Centenialle Park are being sanitized and inspected before reopening, the city noted.
Friday was the day where Phase 2 began, with bars allowed to open at 50% capacity with social distancing.
“You’re seated to get served. People go, enjoy, have a drink, that’s fine, We want to kind of not have huge crowds piling in,” DeSantis said.
Phase 2 applies to 64 of Florida’s 67 counties.
Florida allowed restaurants and retail shops to open at 25% capacity May 4 and expanded that later in the month.
Movie theaters, bowling alleys and pari-mutuel betting facilities also have a path to reopen if they submit a plan for social distancing and sanitizing, DeSantis said.
