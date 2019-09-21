”If you think you can do a thing or think you can’t do a thing, you’re right.” —Henry Ford
Getsemani “Getsi” Perez-Lopez, 17, began learning to draw when she was a child.
“My mom (Bertha) got me into learning how to draw animals and objects from a book that would show you how to make certain forms,” she said. “I liked drawing horses a lot; they were fascinating.”
Then, when she was 10 or so, her father, Alfredo Perez, began teaching her how to fix cars.
“Over time, I learned to change the battery and do oil and tire changes. I learned to fix the brakes,” she said.
In her teens she began noticing the designs of cars as she rode around with her dad and they discussed the look of such cars as Ferraris and Lamborghinis. She also had been drawing cars.
Putting it all together, Getsi developed a real passion for designing automobiles. Better yet, like Henry Ford said, she thought she could do it.
Based on that belief, she applied for a scholarship to attend the College for Creative Studies (CCS) Precollege Summer Experience Automotive Design Camp in the Dunning Automotive Design program.
It’s a prestigious three-college-credit program put on by an esteemed panel of CCS faculty and industry-leading designers.
The scholarship included three weeks of a faculty-led automotive-design studio class; three transferable college credits; materials; housing; food; activities; and round-trip transportation to Detroit, Michigan.
Applying to CCS had not been a snap decision.
“When I got to Venice High School I thought I wanted to be an automotive engineer,” she said. “I did some research and found the College for Creative Studies. I kept that at the back of my mind — to get into transportation design as a major at CCS.”
To enter, she had to submit a hand-drawn vehicle designed for the year 2045, showing three views — front, side and three-quarter view.
“I drew a hover car that had electromagnetic propulsion,” she said. “There were no wheels.
“My idea was inspired by the movie “Predator.” In the future I was seeing flying cars. So I did it. I was also inspired by sports cars, the Lamborghini and some others. I liked the alien Predator-like jaw line of the mask. I used it to design the car drawing. My original design to send in was red and black.”
She started in December by drawing the side view of the car and submitted the final design in the spring.
Judges for the competition included Ralph Gilles, head of design at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (a CCS alumnus); Moray Callum, vice president of design at Ford Motor Company; Michael Simcoe, vice president of global design at General Motors a (CCS alumnus); Ed Welburn, CEO of the Welburn Group and adjunct faculty at CCS; and Paul Snyder, chair of CCS’s Bachelor of Fine Arts Transportation Design program.
In April Getsi received a letter welcoming her to the program.
She was one of only 15 awarded a scholarship for the program, which she attended July 7-27.
She said she loved her time at CCS even though the classwork was grueling.
“There was so much sketching, and sometimes we were up until 2 and 3 a.m.,” she said. “There was a lot of homework. Classes started at 9 a.m and went until noon, then a one-hour lunch and class from 1 to 4 p.m. We had classes some nights, too — Wednesday and Friday, a teacher-assisted project with extra class time at 6-9 p.m.
She had a bit of fun time, too. For one thing, the students were able to tour the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, a Detroit suburb.
She also enjoyed making new friends.
“I liked meeting new artists,” Getsi said. “I was happy to learn from them.
“I had amazing roommates — there were four of us girls sharing the dorm. We are all the best of friends now. One was from Michigan, me from Venice, one from Miami (really from Russia but she goes to school in Miami) and the other from Texas. One was a sophomore, two were juniors and I’m a senior.”
She said they had a lot in common.
“We all like cars so much, and that was the unique part about it,” she said. “We could talk about art more with each other; I don’t get a chance to do that here so much.”
Getsi said she has taken some engineering classes at school, specifically working with 3D software. In her junior year, she took Engineering III and started with agricultural construction engineering.
“I began to focus more on my classes and working to get good grades,” she said. “In my junior year, I got more involved at school.”
She continues to focus on getting her grades up so she can get good SAT scores. Her goal is to secure a full-ride scholarship at CCS after graduating high school to be able to pursue transportation design further.
Getsi was told that she is eligible to apply for a full-ride scholarship to CCS because she attended the college’s summer program.
“I will apply to colleges soon,” she said. “I’m researching them now and working on perfecting my grades. Hopefully, I’ll get the CCS full-ride, but I’m also looking at the University of Florida. I heard there is a good engineering program there. I’ll look at scholarships, like Bright Futures in Florida, but I have not signed up yet.”
Her teachers and classmates in Venice support her, as does everyone in her family.
“My dad said he’s proud of me,” she said.
So is her mom.
“I was concerned as a mother for her to go away so far but happy for her,” Bertha said. “It was the first time she ever went away. She never even did a sleepover. She called and we texted a lot and did FaceTime.
“I am proud of her. It is all new for us. It is amazing and I am very happy for her. I hope she can get into college and make something great for her life.”
Getsi’s sister, Vanessa, 14, grinned and said, “It’s cool.”
Vanessa is more into music and enjoys playing the piano.
For more information about CCS, visit CollegeForCreative Studies.edu.
