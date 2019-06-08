Over 180 people attended the May 21 presentation “Rising Tides — Shifting Sands — Ancient Sites in Peril,” hosted by the Venice Area Historical Society (VAHS) as part of the Betty Intagliata Lecture Series.
Speaker John McCarthy held the absolute attention of the audience, especially when he talked about the burial site discovered recently off the coast of Manasota Key (some 8,000 years old). He also talked about climate change and rising seas.
McCarthy, executive director at Historic Spanish Point, Osprey, had terrific visuals that engaged the audience.
In 2019-2020, the Lecture Series theme will be “How Women Got the Vote – Key Players and How They Have Used the Vote.”
On Sept. 17, the series will kick off with a showing of the Ken Burns film entitled “Not for Ourselves Alone: The Story of Elizabeth Cady Stanton & Susan B. Anthony,” with commentary by VAHS. The documentary won a Peabody Award in 1999.
The program will be held at Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Venice, 1971 Pinebrook Road, Venice at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.