Philip Travis, a history professor at State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota (SCF), received a teaching and academic excellence award for his work in the classroom and beyond. Travis was recognized for work that includes his classroom contributions, podcasts on history and a new self-funded “Lectures in History” television program on Manatee Educational Television (METV). The United Faculty of Florida (UFF) presented Travis with a plaque and a $500 cash award.
Travis won the award for projects that he considers a labor of love. He said it was nice getting the cash, which nearly paid for filming his “Lectures in History” series. The program is part of the classroom syllabus and focuses on important moments in history, including the 100th anniversary of the end of the first World War, the 50th anniversary of the height of the Vietnam War and the upcoming 75th anniversary of the D-Day Invasion during World War II.
“I thought it was a fun way to give students a neat classroom experience and connect the community to what we are doing,” Travis said. “It was nice to be recognized. We have a lot of great people at the college doing a lot of good things.”
Travis, who holds a doctorate in history from Washington State University specializing in U.S. international relations and world history, is the author of the 2017 book “Reagan’s War on Terrorism in Nicaragua: The Outlaw State.” He also is the author of several peer-reviewed articles with the “Oxford Encyclopedia of Latin American History” and the “Journal of Terrorism Research.” Last year he partnered with Ohio State University and National Public Radio on podcast series, “Origins: Current Events in Historical Perspective.” Travis discussed how President Ronald Reagan’s administration was able to redefine insurgents and terrorist groups and how that affects U.S. foreign policy today.
“As an institution, we are proud of the caliber of the faculty, their expertise and the accolades they receive,” said Dr. Carol F. Probstfeld, SCF’s president. “This award is another example of our faculty’s dedication to students and to the community.”
For more information, contact Travis at TravisP@SCF.edu or 941-752-5551.
