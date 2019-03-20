Laurel Nokomis School awarded 28 elementary school and six middle school student winners at its third annual History Rocks! competition.
Elementary students created original essays or art projects on historic days in February that included any past U.S. President, National Freedom Day, Black History Month, or Chinese New Year.
Middle School students researched a topic relating to local, national, or world history based on the National History Day theme: “Triumph and Compromise in History.” After analyzing and interpreting the information, they expressed their findings in an essay, exhibit, performance, documentary, or website. Winning students qualified to enter the Sarasota County competition March 2 and 3 at the prestigious National History Day Competition.
Clay Taylor, a Laurel Nokomis School parent and business partner, sponsored the awards and hosted the ceremony. He thanked Principal Ray Wilson, Vice Principal Heather Wasserman, Vice Principal Christine Oliver, and PTO Co-Presidents, Mary Westcoat and Amy Sliger for supporting the contest.
The main event was recognizing the winning students who entered the competition and “Made History Happen!” This set the tone for a lunch and awards ceremony for a special audience of students, parents, grandparents, PTO members, Laurel Nokomis School faculty and administration.
Business partners who were recognized for donating to the Awards ceremony were: LaCasa of Mason Creek, Odee’s Deli, Dockside Waterfront Grill, and TrueMoo.
There were some amazing History Rocks! entries on display and memories made. The master of ceremonies asked all to remember the History Rocks! motto: “Just like Mount Rushmore … You Rock!”
