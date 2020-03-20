With public schools in the state closed until at least April 15, parents face the task of how to keep their kids learning during the time away from school.
Many companies took the opportunity to offer educational experiences for students to access online.
The Commissioner of Education has advised school districts to prepare a plan for remote learning, if schools must remain closed for an extended period of time.
It is not known at this time when schools will re-open for face-to-face instruction.
Angela Young, of Port Charlotte, has two kindergartners and a first-grader at home.
Young has taken a hands-on approach to keeping her kids learning. She said they play counting games and work on adding and subtracting. She’s teaching them how to count money using Monopoly, and teaching them fractions by measuring ingredients.
“Keeping them in some sort of learning routine is important,” Young said. “Keeping things going and well, if they get frustrated, then trying different activities.”
Young said she works with her children in short amounts of time, because of their young age.
The family sets a timer, works for a period of time out of workbooks Young had ordered, and when time is up, switch to a new activity.
While some prefer hands-on learning, many options are popping up across the internet to provide opportunities for students to learn independently online.
The Sun rounded up just a few options to offer your child some online learning to keep them engaged.
Cincinnati Zoo
Just because the zoo is closed to the public, doesn’t mean you can’t still see the animals. The Zoo will be hosting a “home safari” seven days a week, at 3 p.m. on Facebook Live, so kids at home can continue to learn about the animals who live there.
If you’re not on Facebook, the zoo is also posting videos to its website, cincinnatizoo.org/home-safari-resources/. The website also features activities and crafts you can complete on your own.
Scholastic Learning
Scholastic launched a learn at home program on their website, including activities for kids from preschool through ninth grade.
According to a news release, Scholastic has educational content for 20 days, which includes projects, virtual field trips, reading and geography challenges.
There’s lessons for social studies, science, English language arts, science technology engineering and mathematics; and social emotional learning.
The content is designed to limit the need for printing, and allows for students to work alone or with their families, the website reads.
Scholastic suggested teachers can plan virtual learning meetups to discuss or expand on any resources on the website.
The Scholastic Learn at Home content is free and doesn’t require an account or log in.
Florida Department of Education
The Department of Education has a wide variety of resources on their websites to assist families with home education. There is a section for educational content for students, which align with the Florida State Standards, and resources about meal assistance, along with offers on services including internet, WiFi, and computer programs.
The information can all be accessed in a one-stop-shop on FLDOE’s website: fldoe.org/em-response/resources-families.stml.
floridastudents.org also contains English language arts, social studies, science, and math educational videos for kindergarten through fifth grade.
College Board
College Board announced the May 2 SAT will be canceled. Future tests will be scheduled as soon as possible.
College Board will be providing free, live, and on-demand AP courses. Students and teachers will have access to live AP review lessons, that will be delivered by AP teachers across the country, they announced Friday. Lessons are set to begin Wednesday, March 25.
The company is working on developing an at home AP exam option, so students can test on a computer, tablet or smartphone.
“We will invest so that every AP student impacted by COVID-19 has the tools and connectivity they need to review AP content online and take the exam from home,” the company wrote in a news release Friday.
“We will work to give every AP student the opportunity to earn the college credit and placement they’ve been working toward all year,” the statement continued.
