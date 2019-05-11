Scholarship Chairperson Marion Capecci

Scholarship Chairperson Marion Capecci, far left, and Italian American Club President Bruce Bastian, far right, congratulate student scholarship winners Christian Saylor, second left, Tyler Lerch, Antonia Rosa, Nicole Ambrosio, Leah Marisi, Allison Poole, Courtney Priede, Erin Szablowski.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF SANDI CHANCE

On Thursday, May 2, the Italian American Club of Venice (IACV) presented eight scholarships to deserving students from Venice High School.

These recipients have not only excelled in the classroom, but they have also demonstrated a commitment to hard work and a willingness to contribute to the community.

This year the IACV Board awarded $16,500: $2,500 from the Friday Night Workers’ Heritage Scholarship Fund to Christian Saylor; $2,000 from the Diane Longabucco Houston Memorial Scholarship Fund to Tyler Lerch; $2,000 from the Mario Capecci Memorial Scholarship Fund to Antonia Rosa; and five additional $2,000 scholarships to Nicole Ambrosio, Leah Marisi, Allison Poole, Courtney Priede, and Erin Szablowski.

