By JAMIE SMITH
Guest Writer
The Jelks Family Foundation has awarded State College of Florida Foundation a $5,000 grant to support the Environmental Education Nature Trail at State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota (SCF). The trail is located at SCF Venice.
“Our Foundation believes in environmental education for the younger generations, and this project believes in that mission,” said Allen N. Jelks Jr., treasurer of the Jelks Family Foundation. “A wildlife corridor on a college campus sets the mindset visually and mentally for reducing habitat loss.”
The wildlife corridor was initially established in 2012, with annual expansion and improvement efforts leading to the food forest coming to fruition in 2018. The grant, written by SCF faculty members Woody McCree and Andrew Swanson, will assist with the continued expansion and diversification of the trail’s ecosystem.
Occupying the trail with a mix of edible and wildlife supportive native plants, SCF Venice is forming a bastion of biodiversity to sustain the college’s work in sustainable horticulture, ecological restoration and environmental education. The project has been spearheaded by members of the Venice Green Team, a service organization of students, staff and faculty committed to conservation.
For additional information or to donate, contact SCF Foundation at 941-752-5390.
About SCF Foundation
SCF Foundation, a 501©(3) charitable organization, supports the mission of State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota. The Foundation raises funds and acts as an ambassador for SCF’s students, donors and alumni. The Foundation gives out more than $1 million in student scholarships annually and provides financial support for programs, faculty, technology, equipment and capital for the College.
For more information, call 941-752-5390 or visit SCF-Foundation.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.