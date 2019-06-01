Joyce Keigher receives Golden Halo Award

Joyce Keigher, left, third grade teacher at Epiphany Cathedral Elementary School in Venice, receives the Golden Halo Award for the top teacher of third through fifth grades in Southwest Florida for all Christian schools. Mrs. Keigher and MC Hefner, right, principal, attended the National Catholic Education Conference in Chicago in April, where the award was presented.
