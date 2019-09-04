By KARIN DRURY
Guest Writer
The Business and Professional Women of Englewood and Venice (BPWEV) has invited Karla Blake to speak at its Sept. 17 dinner meeting at Plantation Golf & Country Club, 500 Rockley Blvd., Venice.
Karla is a licensed insurance agent in 12 states, but her main focus is on Medicare. She specializes in helping seniors gain a comprehensive understanding of the differences between Advantage Plans and Original Medicare with a supplement.
Having a strong Christian faith, she considers her work to be her “ministry.” Karla visits regularly the Gardens of Venice and The Towers once a month explaining the Medicare options available. She has talked about Medicare on local radio stations, both WENG and WKDW.
Karla is active in the Venice Chamber of Commerce and was a Finalist for the Chamber’s Business of the Year in 2019. Most of her community service is with the VHS football program and the choir.
The public is invited to attend this meeting and learn more about Medicare, as well as BPWEV. Social/Networking 5:15 p.m., followed by dinner and the program at 5:45 p.m. in the Hibiscus room. For more information, visit: bpwev.org.
The mission of BPWEV is: “To achieve equity for all women through Advocacy, Education and Information.”
BPW/USA celebrated its 100th anniversary this year. This organization believes strongly in “Women Helping Women.” BPWEV awarded four Adult Learner Scholarships this year. Come and join us on Sept. 17 and meet the women of BPWEV. Visit the website and make your reservation. The cost for dinner is $23.
