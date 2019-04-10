Venice Elementary School children plant

Venice Elementary School children plant at the new William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library in February. The next class for planting will be April 27.

The children at Venice Elementary School, under the leadership of Mrs. Linda Ellis, a Physical Ed Teacher at the school for 13 years, started an in-school project called “Pennies for Plants.”

The children have been collecting their pennies since Jan. 28 and will continue doing so through the end of the school year, raising money to purchase plants and trees for planting in the Venice Urban Forest. This is a restoration project of the old CSX Railroad Line that runs between the industrial park and the Venetian Waterway Park.

Ellis enthused, “The kids built their own eco-friendly collection jars, which they placed in the front office and in each classroom. They were so excited as they saved their pennies, brought them to school, and placed them in the collection jars.”

The funds gathered are $30 to date and will be used to buy understory plants directly across from Venice Elementary, for the kids to enjoy now and into the future.

Bill Willson, president of Venice Area Beautification Inc., said, “It’s so great to see the children with such a love of nature that they want to use their pennies to help plant and develop the Venice Urban Forest.”

To volunteer or donate, contact the VABI office at 941-207-8224. For more information about the Venice Urban Forest, visit: vabiurbanforest.com.

