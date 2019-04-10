The children at Venice Elementary School, under the leadership of Mrs. Linda Ellis, a Physical Ed Teacher at the school for 13 years, started an in-school project called “Pennies for Plants.”
The children have been collecting their pennies since Jan. 28 and will continue doing so through the end of the school year, raising money to purchase plants and trees for planting in the Venice Urban Forest. This is a restoration project of the old CSX Railroad Line that runs between the industrial park and the Venetian Waterway Park.
Ellis enthused, “The kids built their own eco-friendly collection jars, which they placed in the front office and in each classroom. They were so excited as they saved their pennies, brought them to school, and placed them in the collection jars.”
The funds gathered are $30 to date and will be used to buy understory plants directly across from Venice Elementary, for the kids to enjoy now and into the future.
Bill Willson, president of Venice Area Beautification Inc., said, “It’s so great to see the children with such a love of nature that they want to use their pennies to help plant and develop the Venice Urban Forest.”
To volunteer or donate, contact the VABI office at 941-207-8224. For more information about the Venice Urban Forest, visit: vabiurbanforest.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.