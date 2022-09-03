STC Fire Academy

STC Fire Academy students fight a tank on fire.

Fast-tracking their careers, area high school seniors can enroll in the Suncoast Technical College Fire Academy and become certified to be a firefighter the summer after graduation.

“It’s somebody that has a goal that knows that’s what they want to do,” Program Coordinator Charles Joseph said about students learning about fire and EMT skills while in high school.

STC Fire Academy night

High school students enrolled in the STC Fire Academy fight a fire at night while family members watch.
Extrication

High school seniors enrolled in the fire academy practice extrication on a car.


STC Fire Academy

Students with the Suncoast Technical College Fire Academy put out a car on fire.
