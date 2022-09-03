Fast-tracking their careers, area high school seniors can enroll in the Suncoast Technical College Fire Academy and become certified to be a firefighter the summer after graduation.
“It’s somebody that has a goal that knows that’s what they want to do,” Program Coordinator Charles Joseph said about students learning about fire and EMT skills while in high school.
For senior year, Sarasota County high school students can apply to enroll with the academy and take both state firefighter courses, which are 492 hours combined. Joseph said any seniors within the county, whether at a public, private, charter or home school, can apply.
Around 30 students learn both book work and practical skills over the course of two semesters. Joseph said the high school program was the same as any other adult going through the traditional STC fire academy and wasn’t “a special high school curriculum.”
“They have to meet a high standard,” Joseph said about attendance and keeping up grades.
Since the courses are based on hours, if a student misses a class, they might not have enough hours to complete the program.
After the two courses, the then recently graduated high school students come back during the summer to complete the rest of the program before taking certification exams.
“When they come back in the summer, it is a very physically demanding program,” Joseph said.
Once passing state exams, the students are state certified firefighters and are ready for work.
Joseph said the program was successful and good for the students. He mentioned Assistant Chief Kyle Hartley with the Venice Fire Rescue went through the program when he was a high school senior.
“There’s a passion for those that want to be firefighters,” Joseph said.
Like Hartley, many of the students, both high school and adults, will stay in the area for employment despite being able to work anywhere in the state.
The most recent class of high school students, now graduates, just finished the program last week.
Joseph said the students learned extrication and fought fires over the summer in preparation for the real thing.
“Getting into it when you’re young is good,” Joseph said while adding the recently graduated high school students are able to grow within a department.
While the program can be a lot of work, he said the job itself is rewarding to be able to help people.
“It’s not easy, but again nothing worthwhile is,” Joseph said.
