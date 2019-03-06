Grace Klutke, of Venice, Florida, was named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2018 semester at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri. She is enrolled in the university’s College of Arts & Sciences.
To qualify for the Dean’s List in the College of Arts & Sciences, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above on a 4-point scale and be enrolled in at least 14 graded units.
Washington University in St. Louis draws students from over 100 countries and all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. The total student body is over 15,000 undergraduate, graduate and professional students.
About 3,800 faculty members teach in seven schools: Arts & Sciences, Brown School, Olin Business School, Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts, McKelvey School of Engineering, School of Law and School of Medicine. The university has been affiliated with 24 Nobel laureates, many of whom did a significant portion of their award-winning work at the university.
The university offers over 90 programs and about 1,500 courses leading to bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in a wide spectrum of traditional and interdisciplinary fields, with opportunities for minor concentrations and individualized programs.
