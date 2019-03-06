The Conservation committee of the Venice Audubon Society is offering an informational program on the use of Florida native and friendly plants in your landscape plans.
This program will be held Saturday, March 9, 1-4 p.m., at Venice Audubon Center, Annex Road (behind the Robert L. Anderson Administration Building). It is free and open to the public.
Learn how to help birds, pollinators and waterways and ponds through the use of certain plants. The right plant in the right place reduces the need for water, care and fertilizer.
Contact Mary King to reserve a seat: meking6@gmail.com; 941-445-2575.
