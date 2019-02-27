Steve Koski, Sarasota County archaeologist, spoke Jan. 15 to 200 attendees at the Betty Intagliata Lecture Series, hosted by the Venice Area Historical Society.
Audience members were interested to learn about artifacts from 6,000 to 13,000 years ago, found by underwater archaeologists at Warm Mineral Springs and Little Salt Spring in North Port.
The Tuesday, Feb. 19 program will address the Calusa Indians, the earliest Native Americans in Southwest Florida.
More information can be found at: VeniceArea HistoricalSociety.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.