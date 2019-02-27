Clarke Pressly

Clarke Pressly, left, Venice Area Historical Society president; Sarabeth Kalajian, director, Sarasota County Libraries and Historical Resources; Bill Jervey Jr., program sponsor; Steven H. Koski, archaeologist and speaker at the lecture; and Betty Intagliata, program chair.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF BRENDA HOLLAND

Steve Koski, Sarasota County archaeologist, spoke Jan. 15 to 200 attendees at the Betty Intagliata Lecture Series, hosted by the Venice Area Historical Society.

Audience members were interested to learn about artifacts from 6,000 to 13,000 years ago, found by underwater archaeologists at Warm Mineral Springs and Little Salt Spring in North Port.

The Tuesday, Feb. 19 program will address the Calusa Indians, the earliest Native Americans in Southwest Florida.

More information can be found at: VeniceArea HistoricalSociety.org.

