For the seventh year in a row, Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood, will host The Lemondrops Summer Theatre Camp for Children from ages 8 through 14. If a child is over 14 years of age and he or she attended one of our previous camps he or she will be accepted into this year’s camp.
The three-week camp will be taught by Cheryl Hastings, Lemon Bay Playhouse’s own playwright and volunteer extraordinaire.
The camp will include activities such as improvisation, theater games, body movement, blocking, tongue twisters, arts and crafts, and rehearsals.
All campers will have a role in the play, “What Lurks Below,” written by Hastings. The young thespians will perform in the play that will take you to the dank and darkness of the underground where you will experience its beauty and meet many marvelous creatures that live there.
The camp will run from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday, July 8 – July 26, ending with two evening shows performed by the students on Friday, July 26 and Saturday, July 27 at 7 p.m.
The cost for the three-week camp is $210 per camper. The camp is limited to 21 students ages 8-14. If a child has “aged-out” and has been part of the camp in the past, he or she is welcome to enroll.
We offer scholarships, funded through generous contributions from individuals and businesses in the community, to children whose family can demonstrate need based on income and special circumstances.
If seeking a scholarship, attached a scholarship application form to the completed registration form. Scholarships are awarded on a first come, first served basis – so apply early.
Openings will fill quickly, so sign up early. There is a $40 deposit to hold the child’s place in the camp. The application and deposit are due before June 15. Call the LBP box office at 941-475-6756 for more details.
The brochure, registration form and scholarship application are available at the box office or on the website at: lemonbayplayhouse.com.
