VENICE — All Sarasota County Schools will take part in a lockdown drill Friday morning.
The drill, set to begin about 9:45 a.m., was discussed Monday at the Sarasota County Schools Board meeting.
Superintendent Todd Bowden said that Friday’s endeavor would be kicking off a set of monthly drills at the district.
He said the district had done away with the code system and are using a simpler system. The district now uses three concepts — lockdown, modified lockdown and evacuation — to identify what is happening.
The changes to the system have occurred after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 18 dead. Since then, all 67 counties in Florida have been making changes to their safety and security policies to comply with the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Safety Act.
A lockdown would have teachers, students and staff shelter in place if something is happening on the school campus. A modified lockdown would be if there is a situation close to a school like a shooting in an apartment complex, a car chase, a bank robbery, among other situations.
In a modified lockdown, students would be monitored as they move through their school site and visitors would not be allowed in.
Bowden said a modified lockdown would take place when there is no direct threat to the students. An evacuation would have everyone on the campus leaving the school.
Bowden said Friday’s drill will be simple, but future efforts will be more complicated.
On Friday, all schools will be practicing a full lockdown scenario and Bowden hopes that the district is able to collect plenty of data. He said while this will be announced in advance, future drills will not be announced.
Parents will receive a Connect-ED message ahead of Friday’s drill to let them know what is happening.
Board member Bridget Ziegler said it was unfortunate that they have to do this, but was happy that they were letting the community know.
Bowden said they don’t want to put additional stress the students, which is why an announcement is being made ahead of this first drill. He said he hopes that, by year end, they will be able to do the surprise drill and apply everything that has been learned from previous drills.
Ziegler wanted to make sure that there will be a place where parents can receive information during a lockdown, Bowden said that each school has a site safety team that are in charge with the communication.
He said that if it is district wide, it will originate from the district while if it is at a school site it will come from the school itself.
The district also swore in three new officers ahead of the School Board meeting. The swearing in was the first overseen by the new Sarasota County Schools Police Chief Timothy Enos.
He said that the three officers were a huge asset and brought a wealth of knowledge to the district’s police force.
The Sarasota County School Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 10 in the board chambers, 1980 Landings Boulevard, Sarasota. Meetings are broadcast live on The Education Channel, Comcast channel 20 and Frontier channel 33.
Meetings are also streamed live on the district’s website www.sarasotacountyschools.net.
