State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota (SCF) will offer a math preparation class for the General Knowledge Test (GKT) required of those who wish to pursue an education degree or teacher certification. The class instructor has K-12 classroom experience and math training.
The cost of the 16-hour course is $109.
Class work will focus on understanding and practicing the type of problems included on the recently revised GKT-math subtest.
Classes will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Jan. 12, 19, 26 and Feb. 2 at SCF Lakewood Ranch, 7131 Professional Parkway E.
To register, visit SCF.edu/CCDEnroll and look for class number 12269 or call 941-752-5203.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.