David Graham, candidate for Sarasota County School Board for District 2, decided to run because he felt the community no longer had a say in district matters.
Graham, 53, was born in Indianapolis, Indiana. His family moved to Sarasota when he was a teen. He moved back north at age 20 and returned in 2016, which he said has always been a dream of his.
He is a graduate from Riverview High School in Sarasota, and has three boys, and two grandchildren.
Graham is the data management coordinator for the school district, a SC/TA union member, a Florida Department of Education Eligible 6-12 business teacher, and a professional photographer.
The Gondolier spoke with Graham about his candidacy, issues he cares about, and his hopes for the district’s future.
Why do you want to serve on the School Board?
I felt like I and the community had lost its trust in the Board. The board is divided and fighting all the time. This must end. The School Board members are not our leaders, they are our representatives of our community. Students, parents, teachers and staff should all be included and listened to. The Board needs to take that input and factor that into their decisions. It is clear right now that special interests and outside influences have too loud a voice. I have no other allegiance other than to the school District and what is best for our students, teachers, and staff.
What issues in the district are important to you?
First and foremost, the COVID crisis. We need a comprehensive plan to address teaching in the fall, including distance and hybrid learning. We will also have serious financial issues to deal with over the next few years. We must be prepared for a significant reduction in funding from the state and we must be proactive to address this. My 30-year business background gives me the skills to help address this critical issue. The board is also currently hiring a new superintendent. I was a strong advocate for pushing to get a highly qualified experienced person in the job before the start of the new school year.
What would you like to see implemented?
I would like to have a student committee participate throughout the year. The students have told me repeatedly most do not understand how the school board works and that their opinions do not matter. I believe having a standing student committee will address this issue and provide a better platform for communication. I would also like to see a community action committee created to work with the district throughout the year. I would like to see the new harassment and bullying policy fully implemented and communicated. I would like to see a more comprehensive professional development plan, which also includes incorporating best practices from outside the district and educating our people. I want to make sure that we have a comprehensive and enhanced sanitation plan that is fully executed.
What is your position about the school referendum?
The tax referendum is critical to the community and the school district. It has allowed for additional class time, additional teachers, and programs that we otherwise could not afford. The referendum helps to provide funding to keep our District A-rated.
How do you believe the board could better work?
We must put the students, community, and employees first in every decision always. There is a reason school board elections are non-partisan. The people on the board all come from different backgrounds and have different viewpoints and relationships. We must put politics aside and the personal attacks must stop.
Do residents trust the School Board?
I believe that we have lost the trust of the community, which is why I am running in this election. The lawsuits, the superintendent issues, the public scandals that made the news, all contributed to losing this trust. Whether it is on social media, the news, or in the board meetings as board members we must maintain our professional demeanor and always be civil and understanding to the other point of view. We must not tolerate harassment or bullying. We expect this from our students, teachers, and administrators and we must lead by example so we can earn the community’s trust back.
Where should the district be in five years?
Hopefully, in five years we will have been able to put this crisis behind us while implementing the lessons learned and best practices throughout the District. I would like to see large grade-level reading improvements. Our minority groups are still significantly behind. In five years, I would like to see all our schools be A- and B-rated schools. When a child reads at level, all their classes become easier to learn. If you have a hard time reading you have a hard time getting all your classwork done. We also must address the teachers’ pay issues over the next five years.
Anything else you would like to add?
Many people do not know that the School Board election is on Aug. 18. I would encourage everyone to get educated about this very important election.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.