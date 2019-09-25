State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota (SCF) will sponsor its seventh annual community MLK Day of Service on Monday, Jan. 20, supporting a nationwide effort to transform the federal holiday honoring the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. into a “day on, not a day off.”

Through funding from the Florida Legislature, SCF will provide grants to organizations in Manatee and Sarasota counties for service projects that will benefit Florida District 70. Up to $5,000 per applicant may be awarded.

Applications will be accepted through Friday, Oct. 25. To learn how to apply for funding, community organizations must attend a mandatory information session at SCF Bradenton, 5840 26th St. W., Building 5, Room 122. RSVP by emailing MLKService@SCF.edu or calling 941-752-5178.

Sessions are scheduled 6-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25; Monday, Sept. 30; Tuesday, Oct. 1; and Thursday, Oct. 3.

Schools, student clubs, neighborhoods, businesses, churches, sororities or fraternities, and other community organizations are encouraged to submit applications.

Eligible service projects will address education; health; clean energy/environmental stewardship; economic opportunity; disaster preparedness; support for veterans and military families; public safety; and neighborhood issues.

MLK Day of Service activities should begin by Jan. 18 and must be completed by Jan. 24. Award recipients are required to attend a celebration event in February.

For more information, visit SCF.edu/MLKService.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments