State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota (SCF) will sponsor its seventh annual community MLK Day of Service on Monday, Jan. 20, supporting a nationwide effort to transform the federal holiday honoring the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. into a “day on, not a day off.”
Through funding from the Florida Legislature, SCF will provide grants to organizations in Manatee and Sarasota counties for service projects that will benefit Florida District 70. Up to $5,000 per applicant may be awarded.
Applications will be accepted through Friday, Oct. 25. To learn how to apply for funding, community organizations must attend a mandatory information session at SCF Bradenton, 5840 26th St. W., Building 5, Room 122. RSVP by emailing MLKService@SCF.edu or calling 941-752-5178.
Sessions are scheduled 6-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25; Monday, Sept. 30; Tuesday, Oct. 1; and Thursday, Oct. 3.
Schools, student clubs, neighborhoods, businesses, churches, sororities or fraternities, and other community organizations are encouraged to submit applications.
Eligible service projects will address education; health; clean energy/environmental stewardship; economic opportunity; disaster preparedness; support for veterans and military families; public safety; and neighborhood issues.
MLK Day of Service activities should begin by Jan. 18 and must be completed by Jan. 24. Award recipients are required to attend a celebration event in February.
For more information, visit SCF.edu/MLKService.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.