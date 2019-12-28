VENICE — Island Village Montessori Students in the third and fourth grades covered holidays and more in their recent variety show.

Students chose different topics in each class in preparation for the show.

The class featuring holidays around the world, included roving reporters to share the information with the audience.

Another class researched the way animals cope with winter weather and shared that information in the show.

Traditional songs of the holiday time of year were shared by another class in the variety show.

