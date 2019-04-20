The SW Florida Myositis KIT (keep in touch) support group, in association with the Myositis Association will host a continuing education evening with credits and dinner for local therapists: occupational therapists, physical therapists, occupational therapist assistants and physical therapy assistants.
Two doctors from Johns Hopkins Myosotis Center of Maryland will be here to give two CEUs to those attending about how to help and deal with myositis patients in their practices.
Training will be Thursday, May 23, 5 to 8 p.m.; social time and dinner will be from 5 to 6 p.m. Earned CEUs will be given from 6 to 8 p.m.
It will be held at Gold Eagle Distributing, 7051 Wireless Court, Sarasota, Florida, east of I-75 and south of University Parkway, just off Lakewood Ranch Blvd.
The cost is free with a firm RSVP by May 20 to Marianne.moyer@verizon.net, with your name, title, and your license number, unless you are a student.
A light catered dinner and complimentary beer and bottled water will be provided.
Seating is limited so register early. For more details, visit: myositis.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.