From Sarasota County Communications
Sarasota County’s Neighborhood Services team is re-introducing Neighborhood University, a program specially designed to help residents make informed decisions in their neighborhood.
Neighborhood University will present a Neighborhood-level Tree Care class at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 25, at Gulf Gate Library, 7112 Curtiss Ave., Sarasota. This class will review methods and reasons to incorporate trees into landscaping, proper tree maintenance and pruning, and mitigating pests and potential damages.
According to Miranda Lansdale, Neighborhood Services’ community outreach specialist, topics like landscaping, pond management, tree pruning, and resource conservation can be unknown territory for homeowner association board members and community members.
“Through Neighborhood University, we make it easier for residents to gain access to information on best practices for their neighborhoods,” Lansdale said.
Neighborhood University classes are one hour long, facilitated by county staff and free to attend. Six Neighborhood University classes have been approved by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation for continuing education credits for CAM members.
Other classes available through Neighborhood University include neighborhood-level landscaping practices, neighborhood-level stormwater management, neighborhood-level energy and water conservation, and neighborhood-level planning strategies.
To register or for more information on Neighborhood University and other programs provided by Neighborhood Services, call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000 or visit scgov.net.
