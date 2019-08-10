From FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
Updated vaccines are required for kindergarten and seventh grade in all Florida schools.
A completed DH 680 form is required for registration in Sarasota County public schools. The form is available through your child’s pediatrician and at DOH-Sarasota.
Students without required immunizations will be sent home from public schools on the first day of school. In addition, they will not be able to ride the bus or participate in sports, band or other extracurricular activities until the school has the DH 680 form showing they have received the required immunizations.
The immunization clinic in Sarasota and North Port will be open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.
The Sarasota immunization clinic is at 2200 Ringling Blvd., the William L. Little Health and Human Services Center, 941-861-2784.
The North Port Immunization clinic, is at 6950 Outreach Way, 941-861-3864.
Health officials say the meningococcal meningitis vaccine, human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccine, which protects against many types of cancer, and the hepatitis A vaccine are recommended vaccines for adolescents. These can be given when your seventh grader gets the required Tdap vaccine which protects against tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis, or whooping cough.
“Students who may be anxious about getting a shot should know the sting lasts only a moment. The consequences of not fully vaccinating your child can be devastating and last a lifetime,” DOH-Sarasota Immunization Program Manager Donna Keith said.
There is no cost for children through age 18. You can just walk in, no appointment needed, but a parent or guardian must accompany the child. Bring shot records and your insurance card if your plan covers immunizations.
For hours, locations and facts about vaccines from DOH-Sarasota, call 941-861-2900 or visit: SarasotaHealth.org.
For more about Florida school vaccine requirements, visit: SarasotaCountySchools.net/departments/schoolhealth.
For more information about the Florida Department of Health, visit FloridaHealth.gov.
