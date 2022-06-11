VENICE — Students had a seemingly normal school year after the pandemic had affected school operations since 2020, according to area school guidance counselors.
“I feel like many recognized this was a fairly ‘normal’ year compared to the last two years,” said Nicole Wolfe, the senior class adviser and a counselor at Venice High School.
She said the seniors experienced the trip to Grad Bash, a traditional prom and a graduation without any capacity restrictions this year.
Those activities had previously been canceled or limited for the past two senior classes.
For seniors going off to college, Rotary Futures Executive Director Caitlin Joyner said the students don’t seem to be nervous about going, but “they are excited to enjoy a ‘normal’ milestone and experience, especially since they had such an untraditional last two years.”
She said most are grateful for the chance to begin college and hopefully have an uninterrupted four years.
However, despite being a normal year, Wolfe said she saw more students struggling with anxiety.
“The pandemic’s impact was much more overt last year,” Joyner said. “This year, there was an undercurrent of fear and worry that things could revert back to what the students remembered of 2020 and early 2021,” especially when the delta and omicron variants surged, she said.
Joyner noticed the greatest impact from the pandemic on the senior class was the “collective awareness” that anything could change at a moment’s notice.
While Sarasota County Schools had a temporary mask mandate at the beginning of the year, Charlotte County Schools did not have one throughout the 2021-22 school year.
Natasha Bedford, the director of guidance at Lemon Bay High School, said the school year was somewhat normal with the senior class thankful for normalcy.
“They were re-energized and brought a lot of positivity to the school campus,” she said.
Lemon Bay’s students had a “freshness” of being at school and enjoying it, especially for the seniors.
“I would say overall, our kids had a really positive year,” Bedford said and mentioned the last school year was difficult.
She said the biggest challenge the guidance team saw was school attendance.
“I think kids got used to doing things at home and doing work online,” she said.
Bedford said the guidance team helped families and students overcome any barriers to get students attending school on a regular basis again.
Apart from the attendance challenge, which Bedford said was a minority of students, she said there was a “great” graduation rate and students are excited about the next school year.
“It ended really well,” she said.
