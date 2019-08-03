From USF Sarasota-Manatee
From collaborating with educators statewide to partnering with arts groups on meaningful community events, the Florida Center for the Partnership for Arts-Integrated Teaching (PAInT) experienced its most productive academic year in 2018-19 since its creation three years ago.
Florida lawmakers approved legislation to create the statewide PAInT center at USF Sarasota-Manatee in summer 2016. The organization has since partnered with colleges and arts organizations to provide advanced training to educators in arts-integrated instruction and help them implement their own programs.
Arts-integrated instruction is a teaching method that combines the arts with non-arts lessons to help students understand and retain academic material. Studies show that students’ comprehension improves significantly when classroom lessons are integrated with the arts.
USF Sarasota-Manatee, a pioneer in arts-integrated instruction, launched PAInT as a campus organization in 2012. Denise Davis-Cotton, EdD, serves as the director of PAInT.
Highlights if PAInT-directed 2018-19 initiatives:
• PAInT Across Florida — A collaboration with the Florida Alliance for Arts Education to offer professional development to school districts. It was presented to educators in Broward, Duval, Hillsborough, Lee, Leon, Manatee and Sarasota counties.
• Careers in the Arts — A partnership with Florida Alliance for Arts Education resulted in a free workshop for middle and high school students.
• The PAInT Circus Science Program — A program focused on arts-integrated instruction involving members of the Sarasota-based Circus Arts Conservatory. It promoted collaboration, critical thinking and knowledge retention — to a STEAM-based curriculum (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics).
• The Business of Creativity — A six-part series on business and technology. Sponsored by the Andrew Mellon Foundation and New College of Florida, Cross College Alliance faculty identified strategies to present technology and creative learning to classroom instruction. The sessions enabled participants to share classroom experiences, develop new skills, expand pedagogy and diversify their teaching and learning formats.
• PAInT CreatED by Crayola — A workshop for Manatee County supervisors and coaches to explore parallels between written and visual literacy, such as the intersection between arts and language arts.
• Arts Literacy Program — A program for early learning teachers focused on grade-level reading in Manatee and Sarasota counties. Shared arts-integrated instruction with teachers to help prepare children for lifelong success through quality early-learning instruction. PAInT and Embracing our Differences collaborated on this program.
• PAInT Arts Integration Miami — A partnership with ARTZ OUT LOUD and the South Florida Symphony Orchestra to help Miami-Dade students understand the science of music, sound and language arts.
• Historically-Speaking and Write-a-Play — A partnership with Florida Studio Theatre, program for teachers and students wove together lessons in theater, literacy, history and creative writing.
• PAInTing Pictures of Autism — An outgrowth of Autism Awareness Month, this unique event brought together students and adults from Sarasota and Manatee counties who are on the autism spectrum. Featured were artwork, live performances and discussions about awareness, acceptance and misconceptions about autism. Partnering with PAInT were the USF Office of Multi-Cultural Affairs, USF Sarasota-Manatee Office of Disabilities, Easter Seals, The Haven and Embracing Our Differences.
• America’s Songs I and II — A partnership of PAInT and the Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County, event featured a talk by music historian Michael Lasser. His “Illuminating History: The American Popular Song,” integrated art with history to examine music that emerged during important moments in American history.
• The [M]others — A preview stage reading of the documentary play, “The [M]others,” by Nikki Yeboah, PhD. Hosted by PAInT, the USF Office of Multicultural Affairs and New College of Florida, this stirring community event explored the stories of four women whose sons were killed by police in California. The documentary weaves together interviews, exploring the traumatic effect of these events, while introducing audiences to the four victims: a young man with dreams of playing professional football, a new father just getting to know his son, a former addict on the brink of turning his life around and a teen killed the day before his 17th birthday. Yeboah is an assistant professor of communication studies at San Jose State University.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.