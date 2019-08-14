Pelican Pointe women donate to Garden Elementary

Pelican Pointe Women’s Association members, along with Jessica, Pelican Pointe Golf & County Club food and beverage manager, have been collecting school supplies all month for the teachers and children of Garden Elementary. They have been donating for over 10 years. On Aug. 8, they packaged their collective goods and made their yearly delivery of everything from backpacks to rulers. Pictured from left are: Mary Wilkinson, Sue Davis organizer and former teacher, Luisa Goldman and Sue Kerndt.

COURTESY PHOTO

 COURTESY PHOTO
