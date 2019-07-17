Pelican Pointe Women's Association awards its first scholarship

COURTESY PHOTO

Abigail Solovyev, left, receives the first scholarship handed out by Pelican Pointe Women’s Association (PPWA), presented by PPWA President Deborah Parker. Abigail will attend Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and major in aeronautical engineering. “We were thrilled to award this fantastic young lady our first scholarship of $1,500,” said PPWA Vice President Luisa Oliveira Goldman. Rotary Futures College Resource Center at Venice High School was instrumental in helping to narrow down the candidates.

 COURTESY PHOTO
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments