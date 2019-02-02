The National League of American Pen Women (NLAPW) — Sarasota Branch will host a panel discussion on “The Artist’s Journey Saturday, Feb. 16.
Panelists include professional writers, artists and musicians from the Bradenton, Sarasota and Venice areas. They will speak about their creative adventure — how they chose their artistic field, the difficulties they faced, as well as the advantages of their journey.
The panelists includes: Brenda Spalding, Cia McCoy, Miriam Cassell, Dawn Spitz, Wilma Davidson and Alice Moerk. Ronni Miller will be the moderator.
There will be a question and Answer session for the audience.
The National League of American Pen Women Sarasota Branch sponsors this free annual outreach event to educate, inspire and inform the public on the power and benefits of creativity.
This event will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, in the second floor conference room at the Selby Library, 1331 First St., Sarasota, Florida 34236. There is an elevator to the second floor.
To RSVP, call Robin Miller at 941-359-3824 or email: rmillerwio@gmail.com or rsvp at: Eventbrite: EventBrite.com/e/ free-panel-discussion-on-the-artists-journey- tickets-54938880671
