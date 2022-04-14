Pine View student involved in lawsuit against parental rights law

OSPREY — A Pine View High School senior has decided to join a lawsuit against Florida's H.B. 1557 law.
Officially known as the Parental Rights in Education law, it has been deemed the "Don't Say Gay" law by its opponents.
Zander Moricz is the youngest named plaintiff on the lawsuit, and his involvement is garnering national attention. Some view him as a hero. Others, angry with this stance, have shown up at his school, asking for him.
"It's a part of a much longer advocacy journey for me," Moricz said.
Moricz, 18, joined other plaintiffs from across Florida taking part in a lawsuit against the new law, which the complaint states is an "unlawful attempt to stigmatize, silence, and erase LGBTQ people in Florida’s public schools."
The law goes into effect July 1 and specifies the parents' right to oversee their child's upbringing and care in a public school setting.
The part of the law that has garnered the most attention is: "prohibiting classroom instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards," stated the Florida House of Representative staff final bill analysis.
Moricz said the first person he came out to was an educator during middle school. As someone who relied on the safe space and support system of school teachers, he said he knew he had to do something when the bill was first announced.
"There are so many kids like myself relying on school," he said.
With a background in advocacy from other projects during his time in school, the Pine View student said he wants to protect a space that helped make him into who he is today.
"It's coming to the point where advocacy isn't optional, it's essential," Moricz said. "We have to use our voices and mobilize."
The journey of advocacy
Moricz attended a Manatee County school before transferring to Pine View School for middle school.
Pine View is a magnet school in Osprey ranked No. 29 in the national school rankings and is ranked second in Florida, according to U.S. News and World Report.
During his sophomore year of high school, Moricz started the Social Equity and Education (SEE) Initiative, which began his advocacy to "make things more equitable."
The initiative was met with controversy from parents and other people in the community, he said.
Because of this opposition, SEE became independent from the school. Now Moricz has been able to take the initiative to schools across Florida.
"This has been something I have been very passionate and focused on for a very long time," he said.
With the foundation of advocacy through SEE, Moricz was prepared for what was to come.
When H.B. 1557 was announced, Moricz said, his inbox was "stormed" with people sending it to him. He said the bill was "horrifying" and "obviously wrong."
"I knew it would occupy a lot of my time and energy," Moricz said.
His first action was to focus SEE on mobilizing youth. Through his advocacy, Moricz was invited to host a rally held by Project Pride SRQ and Equality Florida.
"We just saw how remarkable he was," said Jordan Letschert, the president of Project Pride SRQ.
The event was a large gathering at the John Ringling Bridge in Sarasota to protest the bill before it was signed into law.
Letschert believed it would be important for students, like Moricz, to host the event since they were the ones most affected by the legislation, which was "political gain at the expense of kids."
"It's one thing for us as adults to tell legislators what they are doing wrong," Letschert said.
Through the rally, Moricz was approached about joining a lawsuit against H.B. 1557.
After talking to attorneys involved, he discussed working with them on the complaint, which he called "solid and smart."
"It's been a whirlwind since," Moricz said.
Unlike other students on the complaint, the Pine View student kept his name on the lawsuit because of his role and his age, he said.
"Because of my advocacy background, this was something I could handle," he said.
Since the lawsuit was announced, Moricz said hundreds of students have reached out sharing their gratitude for what he is doing.
He said many students don't feel comfortable speaking out, so he feels "privileged" to be in a position to advocate.
However, he said he has also received negativity from adults and those that support the law or are against the LGBTQ community.
But despite any hatred he has received, Moricz said he will continue to be an advocate.
"Being a part of this lawsuit for me ... it was something I knew I needed to do," he said.
Life outside of advocacy
While a lot of Moricz's time is consumed with his passions on advocating for rights, he likes to enjoy life and explore the area when he can, particularly picnics with friends and eating ice cream.
"If I'm not doing advocacy, it's about spending time with the people I really care about," he said.
In school, Moricz has been the class president for four years and currently serves as president of Model UN, which he has remained active in throughout school.
After graduating Pine View this semester, he will be attending Harvard University to study government.
"I figured I would become a politician and do the right thing from the get-go," Moricz said.
He also plans to continue his role with the SEE initiative and expand its campaign for human rights.
"Here in Sarasota specifically, I want queer students and queer kids to feel comfortable in their selves."
