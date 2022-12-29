OSPREY — Embracing Our Differences has appointed Ethan Messier as a STAR student board member.

Messier, a 12th-grade student at Pine View School, is a member of The Boys & Girls Club’s Students Take Active Roles Leadership Training program. After completion of the program, students are eligible to give back to a cause they care about by serving as a voting board member for one of STAR’s 90 partner agencies.


