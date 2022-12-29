OSPREY — Embracing Our Differences has appointed Ethan Messier as a STAR student board member.
Messier, a 12th-grade student at Pine View School, is a member of The Boys & Girls Club’s Students Take Active Roles Leadership Training program. After completion of the program, students are eligible to give back to a cause they care about by serving as a voting board member for one of STAR’s 90 partner agencies.
Messier, 17, has been part of EOD’s Coexistence Club at Pine View since 2021 and has led four Unity Day events at the school, according to a news release.
In addition to his work with Embracing Our Differences, Messier has volunteered for dozens of community and school initiatives, including reviewing books and creating a video for youth programs at Shannon Staub Public Library in North Port; serving as a teacher’s assistant at Charlotte Preparatory School in Port Charlotte; helping promote events and fundraise for BuildOn in Osprey; and volunteering for Active Minds, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting mental health, especially among young adults.
He is also active in many Pine View clubs, including the Science National Honor Society, HOSA Future Health Professionals and Sarasota Students 4 Climate.
In addition, Messier completed a program on racism and capitalism in American history at the Harvard University Pre-College Program and, as part of the Perlman Price Young Entrepreneurs Program, created a business plan for StickUp, a sticker business that encourages civic engagement and nonprofit giving.
“When I had the opportunity to join EOD’s board of directors, it was a no-brainer,” Messier said in the release. “EOD genuinely believes in amplifying the voices of young people and uplifting kids in a world where it is needed more than ever. I believe in the mission of this organization, and I’m grateful for the opportunities both the Boys and Girls Club and Embracing our Differences have given me. I can’t wait to further my involvement with this incredible community of dedicated individuals.”
STAR Leadership Training is a nationally recognized leadership program for high school students that encourages lifelong active citizenship.
Embracing Our Differences is a not-for-profit organization that uses the transformational power of art and education to celebrate and promote the diversity of the human family through an annual, large-scale outdoor juried art exhibition and a comprehensive series of educational initiatives, programs and resources designed for teachers and students.
