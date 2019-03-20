Twig are donors from preschools

Pictured in no particular order at The Twig are donors from preschools: Claudia Albert, Gloria Caprio, Barbara Zier, Patty Tuff, Amy Cloutier, Faithe Johnson, Barbara Levesque, Betty Albee and Miriam Jato.

 PHOTO BY NICOLE BRITTON

The Twig is a local nonprofit in Venice that serves as a resource for children in foster care.

When children enter foster care, they often come with only the clothes on their backs. The Twig is there to meet this need by providing these children a shopping experience in which they can pick out clothing free of charge. During this experience they are also filled with love and encouragement.

After a presentation from The Twig at a preschool directors’ meeting, seven local preschools decided they wanted to find a way to help support The Twig and these children. Each preschool held a clothing drive, then collectively presented the entire collection to The Twig on Feb. 12.

Directors from St. Mark’s Preschool, Venice Church of the Nazarene Preschool, Venice-Nokomis Community Preschool, Foundations Early Childhood Center, Grace Preschool and Le Bunnies Early Learning Academy held their monthly meeting at The Twig after bringing over the collection.

Nicole Britton is The Twig’s director of development

