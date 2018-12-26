State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota (SCF) is offering a 10-week online Manufacturing Essentials course. Online classes are 6-10 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning Jan. 8 through March 14.
The cost of registration, books and testing is $899 a person.
The instructor-led live, online course consists of five modules and requires speakers and a microphone. The course covers:
• Training on essential workplace skills needed in manufacturing.
• Baseline knowledge and skills to maintain a safe and productive work environment and the safe use of equipment.
• Skills to produce products that meet customer needs and ensure that the manufacturing process meets business requirements.
• Preventive maintenance and the skills required to identify needs and perform equipment maintenance.
• The knowledge and skills for quality assurance processes.
Four tests are administered at SCF Lakewood Ranch, 7131 Professional Parkway E. throughout the course. Successful students can earn a Certified Production Technician certification from the Manufacturing Skills Standards Council. Participants also earn 15 credit hours toward an associate degree in engineering technology, valid at all Florida colleges that offer the program.
For more information or to register, contact Lee Kotwicki, director of workforce solutions, at KotwicL@SCF.edu or 941-363-7218.
