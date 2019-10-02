SARASOTA – USF Sarasota-Manatee’s Office of Veteran and Military Success supports United Way Suncoast’s proposal to expand its Mission United program into Sarasota and Manatee counties to help military veterans achieve greater access to emergency services and other important resources.
United Way Suncoast and veterans’ organizations that provide services discussed plans to offer local veterans improved access to housing, employment and other vital services at a symposium at USFSM’s campus Sept. 24.
Mission United is a United Way initiative that strives to coordinate community services for active military, veterans and their families, providing a single connection to a collaborative network of community partners.
For more information about it, visit unitedwaysuncoast.org/what-we-do/mission-united.
In January 2018, United Way Suncoast launched Mission United Hillsborough County to offer a network of vital services to 93,000 Hillsborough County veterans and their families. Now, the program is expanding into Southwest Florida with Mission United Sarasota-Manatee to serve 88,000 veterans and families. An advisory council will oversee it.
“The aim of the symposium was to bring veterans organizations together to introduce Mission United and to talk about the efforts being done to notify veterans about important services and resources available locally,” said USFSM Veteran Services Administrator Carlos Moreira, who serves on the MUSM advisory council.
USFSM Regional Chancellor Karen A. Holbrook welcomed the 60 symposium attendees, and Greg Smogard, assistant vice president of innovation and business development, participated in a breakout discussion about employment services.
Also speaking were: U.S. Navy retired Rear Adm. Brian McCarthy, chairman of the MUSM advisory council; U.S. Marine retired Maj. Gen. James Hartsell, deputy director of the Florida Department of Veteran Affairs; Stephen Moss, founding chair of the Mission United Broward County advisory council; Mark Fetterman, program director of Mission United, United Way Suncoast; and Clara Reynolds, president and CEO of the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay.
“USFSM has been a longstanding supporter of our community of veterans and the student-veterans enrolled at the university,” McCarthy said. “USFSM not only says they are veteran-friendly, but actually walks the walk. We can always count on USFSM when a need arises.”
Attendees joined a breakout session of six MUSM “pillars,” or review committees: housing support, employment services, education, legal assistance, health and financial stability.
Moreira, who chairs the education pillar, said that over the next five months Mission United Sarasota-Manatee will focus on establishing the organization’s infrastructure and goals.
The advisory council’s next meeting will be Oct. 22 at United Way Suncoast’s Sarasota office. The council meets monthly.
“As USF continues to serve as one of the nation’s top veteran-friendly universities, we at USFSM also strive to provide assistance and support to our local veteran community,” Moreira said. “It was a tremendous honor to hold this event at USFSM and we are grateful to all the attendees, especially James Hartsell, the deputy director of the Florida Department of Veterans Affairs.”
For more information, visit usfsm.edu.
