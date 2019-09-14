VENICE — A program focused on the structure of state government, county government, and local communities will be held from 2-3:30 p.m. Thursday, at Venice Holistic Community Center/Blue Lotus Meditation Center, 714 Shamrock Blvd., Venice.
The event is intended to help residents understand the construct of executive, legislative, and judicial branches of government as well as congressional, state legislative, and county commission district maps.
The program is sponsored by AWESOMEover60 in collaboration with the VHCC.
Keynote speaker will be Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner. Elected in 2016, Turner began his career with the Sarasota County elections office as chief of staff in 2011. He has extensive government and nonprofit experience beginning as a city council member and deputy mayor for the city of Arcadia. He later served as supervisor of elections for DeSoto County.
A native Floridian, Turner earned a bachelor of arts in American studies from Eckerd College and a master of public affairs from the University of Missouri’s Harry S. Truman School of Public Policy. He serves on the board of directors of First Step of Sarasota and is a veteran of the United States Army.
Turner’s presentation will include information on the county’s election cyber-security readiness.
North Port City Commissioner Jill Luke will speak to her real-life experience in bringing a woman’s perspective to the development of public policy. Elected in May 2017, she brings 23 years of business experience in the private and nonprofit sectors as well as sole ownership to the dais.
Luke is heavily involved in the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce as a past president, Sarasota Tourism Development, and Visit Sarasota Marketing Council. Her commitment to community includes active participation in the Boys and Girls Club, Tri-County Counseling and other organizations. Honored as Citizen of the Year in 2012, she sees herself as a problem solver, working on behalf of the residents of Sarasota County’s largest city both by population and land mass.
The cost is $10, reservations required. Contact Joan Wright, AWESOMEover60 founder, at jwright@awesomeover60.com, or 941-497-0417.
