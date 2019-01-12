The radiography program at State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota (SCF) will host an information session to educate prospective students about the radiography program, a career in radiologic technology, and to allow them to meet the program instructors. Attendance is mandatory for anyone applying to the program.
The next information session will be held at 3 p.m. Jan. 17 at SCF Bradenton, 5840 26th St. W. It is a two-hour session and class size is limited to 35 seats.
The radiography program, accredited by the Joint Review Committee on Education in Radiologic Technology, will accept applications through Jan. 31 and is a limited enrollment program. All successful applicants must meet the requirements for the Associate in Science degree.
To register, email the radiography program at Radiography@SCF.edu. The subject line should say “Registration.” Include your full name, email address and the session you plan to attend. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis. Check SCF.edu/Radiography for updates.
In Florida, radiologic technologists earn a median salary of $55,200 a year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
For more information, contact Patrick Patterson at PatterP@SCF.edu or 941-752-5245.
