VENICE — Local retired teachers head to Tallahassee on Monday to join a rally as state legislators gear up for the beginning of session Tuesday.
Their message: By any number of measures, Florida’s financial commitment to public K-12 education is lacking ... and that needs to be turned around.
Martha Karlovetz, who retired to Sarasota County in 2005 after serving nine years as the National Education Association president in Missouri, is organizing the effort.
She’ll lead a local group called Suncoast NEA-Retired, ready and eager to grab their picket signs and show lawmakers they’re united in the effort to increase funding. True recyclers, some of the rally attendees will re-use signs they took to a Bradenton rally last year.
“We keep people in education informed on issues and what the Florida Legislature is doing,” Karlovetz said. “It helps newcomers to Florida, those retiring from elsewhere, and those recently retired here to stay informed.”
The bus, which leaves Sarasota at 5:30 a.m. Monday and returns around 11 p.m., provides riders with just enough time for a two-hour rally on the capital steps. She had 20 seats open as of Thursday, but expects a full bus at departure.
‘Fund Our Schools’
“’Fund Our Schools’ is the theme of the rally. It sends a message that it’s time to fund the future of public education. Florida ranks way down in support of schools in many criteria,” Karlovetz said.
“The governor has proposed a starting teacher pay increase to $47,500, but that’s a one-stop policy that doesn’t address long-term needs. Frankly, for people in the classroom for a while, all you are doing is bringing up the base for beginning teachers. That doesn’t do anything for all those experienced teachers already in the classroom. They need better pay, too.”
Retired Osprey educator Barbara Logan and her husband will also be on the bus.
“The reason I’m going is because last year a lot of classrooms were manned by long-term subs, and I imagine that must be true today. The low salaries are making it hard to find certified teachers. That hurts the quality of instruction for students,” Logan said.
“They didn’t expect to become wealthy by teaching, but they did expect a decent salary, one that allows them to live in the county in which they teach,” she added.
Less than average
Educators are asking for a $2.4 billion increase in Florida education funding the first year and subsequent increases each of the next 10 years to get Florida to the national average, not just in average salary, but in per-pupil funding.
According to the National Education Association, the U.S. average public school teacher salary for 2017–18 was $60,477. State average teacher salaries ranged from those in New York ($84,227), California ($80,680), and Massachusetts ($80,357) at the high end, to Mississippi ($44,926), West Virginia ($45,642) and Oklahoma ($46,300) at the low end. Florida ranked 48th ($48,526) in 2017-2018.
Education funding expenditure statistics show a similar ranking. The U.S. average per-student expenditure in 2017‒18 based on fall enrollment, according to the NEA, was $12,602. At the high end were New York ($23,894), District of Columbia ($21,001) and New Jersey ($20,171). Idaho ($6,809), Utah ($7,187), and Arizona ($8,123) had the lowest per-student expenditures. Florida ranked 43rd with $9,579 spent per pupil.
State agenda
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s education agenda is an ambitious one, including higher starting teacher pay, a change in the way bonuses are given to educators, increasing funding of mental health services for students, and improving security in schools.
The bonuses are a bone of contention for educators, however, because they’re one-time funds. Bonus advocates say they amount to a fair wage; educators say it’s another way to keep salaries from growing and allows inflation to chip away at their paychecks.
Teacher shortage
Sarasota Classified/Teachers Association, or SC/TA, isn’t affiliated with either of the nationwide school employee associations, the NEA or American Federation of Teachers, who sponsor the rally, but they still work together, especially when it comes to lobbying for more funds.
Longtime SC/TA president Pat Gardner and others from her office will also be on that bus headed for Tallahassee.
“Since 2008, they’ve been saying there has been more funding for education, which is true, but when you take into account the increase in cost of living, funding for students is a lot less than it was back in 2008,” Gardner said. “The money they pay is buying fewer teachers than it did before. And now we have this catastrophic national teacher shortage. In Sarasota County, we had 35 posted openings last week and now it’s 37. That’s unheard of to have that many openings like that in January.”
One reason, according to Gardner, is low teacher pay. But the shortage is also due to the increased amount of work expected from educators and fewer colleges churning out future educators, she said.
“The Florida Legislature hasn’t felt it’s as important to fund schools well,” Gardner said.
School choice
Like Karlovetz, Gardner says the agenda to continue to push the use of vouchers and charter schools isn’t helping, rather it hurts by diverting funds from the regular program. It’s an long-held position by educator associations, but not one Florida’s conservatively dominated legislative leaders buy into.
“School choice only works if its very well funded and open to everyone,” Karlovetz said. “The real goal is to make all schools quality schools. Charters should have the same accountability public schools have. It just seems like the right time to send the message that Florida needs to do a better job of funding public schools.”
At a glance
Sarasota County School District enrolls 43,150 students, with 2,767 teachers and 5,056 classified employees.
