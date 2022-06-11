VENICE — Recent area high school graduates who served as members of their school's Coexistence Club were awarded $1,000 four-year renewable scholarships by Embracing Our Differences.
Three recent grads, including Mya Fraser from Venice High School, join four current college students who received their first scholarships upon graduating high school.
“EOD has always made me feel heard and seen; they made me feel like I mattered," Fraser said. "Receiving this scholarship from this amazing organization allows me to have more confidence in my worth.”
Fraser will be attending Florida Agriculture and Mechanical University in the fall.
All of the recipients are part of an Embracing Our Differences scholarship initiative that grants annual $1,000 renewable scholarships to three students at regional high school Coexistence Clubs.
Current Coexistence Club locations include Booker, North Port, Pineview, Riverview, Sarasota, Suncoast Polytech, and Venice high schools, IMG Academy and SCF Collegiate Bradenton and Venice in addition to two middle school clubs at Laurel Nokomis School and Venice Middle School.
The members serve as docents for thousands of students who visit Embracing Our Differences' outdoor exhibit every year in addition to designing and leading student-driven initiatives in their schools to promote inclusion and acceptance.
“The ongoing commitment of Coexistence Club members to promote diversity, inclusion, respect and integrity in their schools and at EOD’s annual exhibit led us to consider how we could further honor their efforts while also supporting their education after graduation,” says Ben Jewell-Plocher, EOD’s education director.
“As we enter our third year of awarding scholarships, it is heartwarming to see how second- and third-year awardees continue to advocate for inclusion and belonging within their university communities. We are thrilled to work with all the amazing Coexistence Club students, the dedicated teachers who advise and guide this student-driven initiative and our steadfast supporters who make the Coexistence Club program and scholarships possible.”
