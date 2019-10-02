SARASOTA — State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota will open registration for Spring 2020 classes Monday, Oct. 7, for current students and Monday, Oct. 14, for all new students.
Students should register early to secure their desired courses. Financial aid, academic advising and career coaching are available.
Spring 2020 classes begin Monday, Jan. 6. SCF offers several scheduling options to give students flexibility to pursue a degree.
Classes are offered in Bradenton, Lakewood Ranch, Venice and online.
Flex Start courses with varying start dates are offered in one 12-week session, two eight-week sessions and three five-week sessions. SCF’s Weekend College gives those who work full time the ability to take classes Friday evenings and Saturdays. Entirely online degree programs are another option for students who need flexibility.
Tuition at SCF is less than half the cost of many state universities. Financial aid and scholarships are available to help offset school expenses. SCF’s payment plan options allow students to create a manageable schedule for out-of-pocket expenses.
SCF’s associate degrees, bachelor’s degrees and one-year certificate programs are designed to meet the workforce needs of Manatee and Sarasota counties. The new bachelor of applied science in supervision and management degree gives students a respected four-year degree and prepares them for management roles in several industries.
Students in SCF’s health sciences programs regularly achieve perfect passing rates on industry certification exams. The college also offers many degree options in the education and technology fields.
Credits earned at SCF transfer seamlessly to any state university in Florida. The college has formed degree pathway articulation agreements with several prominent universities to further streamline the process of earning an associate degree from SCF and a baccalaureate degree at the university level.
Whether one wants to enhance their knowledge and skills to advance a current career or to embark on a new career path, SCF has the classes, flexibility and affordability to meet the need.
Current students can register for classes by logging on to My.SCF.edu or the SCF Mobile app. For more information or to apply, visit SCF.edu or call 941-752-5050.
