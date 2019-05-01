Sarasota County Schools encourages all eligible families to begin enrolling their students in the district’s 2019 Summer Learning Academies.
Designed for incoming kindergartners and students rising to 1st through 3rd grade, Summer Learning Academies are academic and enrichment programs that help give children a boost in learning and school readiness during the summer.
Key details for families to note about the 2019 Summer Learning Academies:
Eligibility: Only students that have confirmed school choice to a participating school, or who are zoned for a participating school, can enroll at that participating learning
- academy.
- Locations and grade levels: Only some of Sarasota County Schools’ campuses are participating in Summer Learning Academies this year, and not all the program’s grade levels are available at each participating school. We hope to add additional locations and grade levels as the program continues to grow. A flyer with information about this year’s academies is available in English and Spanish, and can be accessed on the district’s website at: sarasotacountyschools.net.
- Dates and days: All the Summer Learning Academies run from Monday, June 3 to Thursday, July 18. The programs run daily, Monday to Thursday only, each week, except the academies will be closed from Monday, July 1 to Thursday, July 4.
All eligible families looking to enroll their students in the 2019 Summer Learning Academies must first register their new student or re-register their returning student for the 2019-20 school year. To learn more about new student registration or existing student re-registration, visit: sarasotacountyschools.net.
In Venice, the only participating school is Garden Elementary School. It is open to incoming kindergarten students, and students rising to grades 1 and 2. Call 941-486-2110 for details.
Eligible families interested in enrolling their students in the 2019 Summer Learning Academies can do so TODAY at: sarasotacountyschools.net/SLA.
For more details about Summer Learning Academies, contact your choice/zoned school.
