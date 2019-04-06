The Venice High Renaissance Team recognized the following students for the week of March 25: Yessica Aguilar-Vignola, Julia Capirano, Ronnie Cira, Gabrielle Coleman, Kaylee Cumbo, Mary K Day, Blake Edwards, Mariah Funderburk, Jamie Gerhart Searles, Markeyl Green, Rena Kotti, Jenny Lam, Lauren McMahon, Hollyn O’Brien, Charlotte Reeves, Kileigh Rice, Zoe Ring, Tiffany Rowe and Nathan Singeisen.
These students were selected by their teachers for exemplifying the spirit of Venice High School this week. They exhibit Renaissance Character: kindness, empathy, perseverance, optimism, responsibility, and or dedication to self and communal improvement.
A drawing was held and Jenny Lam received a gift card to BrewBurgers (the official burger of the Venice Indians), compliments of Mike Bacon. Yessica Aguilar-Vignola received a gift card to Culver’s, compliments of Scott Mersinger. Gabrielle Coleman received a gift card to Publix. Rena Kotti received a gift card to Bogeys.
All of the students received a Renaissance shirt compliments of Frank and Elaine Pagliaro, and a complimentary yogurt from the Skinny Dip.
Thank you to the Indian Ink students and Mrs. Zubyk for a Renaissance banner that will be displayed outside of the VHS building.
If you would like to help support the Renaissance movement at VHS, contact the Venice High School Renaissance Team: Christine Botti, Brian Crocker, Kara Mopps or Brenda Bartlett at 941-488-6726.
Thank you to the community members that have already offered to support the program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.